March of thousands advocating for hostages arrives in Jerusalem

Israelis attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, February 24, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Gaza truce talks are expected to resume in the Egyptian capital on Sunday.

By Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A march by thousands of Israelis demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza reached Jerusalem on Saturday as negotiators prepared to resume ceasefire negotiations in Cairo that would include a swap deal with Hamas.

A column of protesters, led by families of hostages seized by Palestinian terrorists during Hamas’ deadly rampage through southern Israel on Oct. 7, walked up the winding highway to Jerusalem, arriving at the city at sundown.

Holding up Israeli flags, yellow balloons and posters of the hostages, they concluded a four-day march that began at one of sites hit by the October attack, and were expected to be joined by more protesters at a rally outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence.

“We’re here marching in support of the families of those who are kidnapped, wishing that they will be released soon and that they will be safe. We’re praying for them in every step that we take,” said Danny Cuperman, one of the marchers.

Dozens of hostages could be freed if a deal is reached.

“This is the only humane thing that can happen,” said Yair Mozes, whose 79-year-old father Gadi was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. “They must be (coming) home. That’s it.”

The United States, Egypt and Qatar have been mediating truce negotiations since January. The last deal led to a week-long pause in fighting in November, during which Hamas released more than 100 hostages, mostly women, teens and children, and Israel freed about three times as many Palestinian female and teen prisoners.

Almost five months into the war in Gaza, 134 hostages are still being held incommunicado in the coastal enclave, according to Israeli authorities. Among them are soldiers and civilians, men and women, a child and his baby brother.

Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted 253 in their Oct. 7 attack, Israel said. Israel responded with a military assault on Gaza to destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages.

Israelis have been protesting nearly every week under different banners, though in numbers far smaller than the mass demonstrations that gripped the country in 2023. Some demand the government quit over the Oct. 7 security failure while others focus on the release of hostages and aid to Gaza.