‘A hostage deal is closer than ever’ – Gallant to families

Defense Minister tells hostage families that a deal to free their loved ones is on the horizon.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told the families of those kidnapped on October 7th, who are still being held captive in Gaza, that a hostage deal for their release is “closer than ever before.”

According to a Channel 12 report, Gallant met with hostage families on Wednesday evening and told them that a deal, which would free their loved ones, is on the horizon.

Gallant reportedly said that he is much more optimistic regarding the prospect of a deal than he was previously, as Hamas is under heavy pressure from its patrons in Qatar and the U.S.

The defense minister’s office refused to confirm or verify the details of the report, saying that he regularly meets with hostages’ families but that it will not comment on his remarks during those discussions.

Notably, Gallant’s comments come on the heels of reports that the IDF’s senior leadership is pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a hostage deal and ceasefire, despite such an agreement leaving Hamas in power.

Netanyahu has pledged not to accept an agreement which would see the terror group remain in power in the Strip.

Ending Hamas’ control of Gaza is a primary objective of the ongoing war, Netanyahu has said.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [Hamas chief Yahya] Sinwar suddenly responds positively to the deal and wants to save himself and his government,” Finance Minister Smotrich recently said.

“We more and more signs of Hamas breaking, more and more elements [within the terror group] who feel that they are one moment before the end,” he continued.

But, Smotrich stressed, it is now critical for Israel to increase pressure on the terror group, rather than ease the intensity of the fighting.

This is “precisely not the time to stop,” he said.

“This is not the time to take our foot off the gas. On the contrary. This is the moment to send in more forces [to Gaza] and turn up the military pressure.”