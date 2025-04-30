A nation in mourning: Israel marks second Remembrance Day during war

Israelis stand still in silence next to graves of fallen Israeli soldiers killed in the recent Iron Swords war at Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Sirens wailed across Israel on Tuesday night as the nation paid tribute to fallen soldiers and victims of terror on Remembrance Day. Flags were lowered to half-mast and people lit memorial candles to mark the second Remembrance Day during the war with Hamas.

Meanwhile, the government was forced to make last-minute re-arrangements to avoid having divisive ministers appearing in certain communities amid an uproar raised by bereaved families.

Among them were Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev and Likud MK Etti Atia.

In 2024, government ministers speaking at ceremonies in cemeteries in Tel Aviv Netanya, Rehovot, Holon, and Ashdod were heckled with cries of “Shame,” “Go home,” curses, and calls for bringing home the hostages.

Remembrance Day honors deceased members of the military, police, intelligence, security and prison services, as well as civilians killed in terror attacks and other hostile acts. This includes Arabs, Druze, Bedouins, Christians and other minorities.

Since Hamas’ attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, the number of fallen soldiers whose names are allowed to be published stands at 851. Shortly before sundown, the Israel Defense Forces announced the death of 26-year-old Master Sergeant (Res.) Asaf Cafri of the Armored Corps who fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Since the last Remembrance Day, 319 have been killed in service, while 61 disabled veterans succumbed to injuries in previous years.

The Defense Ministry added that 928 Israeli security personnel have been killed since October 7, including soldiers, police officers, Shin Bet agents and members of civilian security teams.

Overall, 25,420 people have died in service to Israel and the pre-state Jewish community since 1860, when Jews first began moving outside the walls of Jerusalem.

This includes 316 soldiers and 61 disabled veterans who later died of their injuries since 1974 and have since been officially recognized as fallen soldiers. The number also includes members of pre-state underground militias who fought the British.

In the past year alone, 1,647 people were added to the community of bereaved families, including 487 parents, 85 widows, 163 orphans, and 912 other relatives, the Defense Ministry said.

Overall, Israel has 58,617 bereaved family members, including 8,674 parents, 5,391 widows, 10,302 orphans, and 34,250 siblings. This number includes 5,944 individuals who have lost loved ones since October 7.

Remembrance Day also commemorates civilians killed in terror attacks and hostilities.

Since 1851 and the establishment of the earliest Jewish settlements of the modern era, 5,229 citizens have been murdered in hostilities, including 800 children and teenagers under 18, according to numbers released by the National Insurance Institute.

Of these, 4,503 were killed within the modern State of Israel. Additionally, 211 foreign nationals have been murdered in terrorist attacks over the years.

Since last Memorial Day, 79 more people have been killed in hostilities. Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on southern Israel, 934 civilians have been killed — of whom 778 were killed on that day. The war’s casualties include 615 men, 319 women, 58 children, and 76 foreign citizens.

These attacks have left a lasting toll on Israeli families. Since 1851, hostilities have resulted in 4,753 orphans, 1,058 widows and widowers, 6,155 siblings, and 2,346 bereaved parents.

The October 7 attack alone created 1,023 orphans, 257 widows and widowers, 2,053 grieving siblings, and 1,143 bereaved parents.

Meanwhile, mental health experts urged soldiers to contact Resilience Centers for assistance and psychological support during the day, if necessary.

“Remembrance Day events, which bring up personal and collective memories of loss and pain, may evoke complex emotions such as sadness, anxiety, and even mental distress. Seeking help is a step that helps in coping,” said Dr. Gilad Bodenheimer, Director of the Health Ministry’s Mental Health Division.

Memorial Day begins at sundown. On Wednesday, the nation will mark another two minutes of silence at 11:00 a.m. as ceremonies are held and families head to Israel’s cemeteries.

A nationally televised torch-lighting ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery on Wednesday at sundown marks the transition from the somber Remembrance Day to the joy of Independence Day.