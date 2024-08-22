A tale of two protests: Pro-Israel demonstrators rally peacefully where their anti-Israel counterparts destroy a Secret Service fence

Hundreds gather at "New York Stands with Israel" Rally near the United Nations. (Shutterstock)

By Jessica Costescu, The Washington Free Beacon

Dozens of pro-Israel demonstrators gathered peacefully Wednesday in the same park where two days earlier anti-Israel agitators broke portions of a Secret Service security fence surrounding the Democratic National Convention.

The demonstrators—bearing Israeli and American flags—included members of the Jewish, Hindu, Assyrian, and Christian communities who joined together to “stand united against forces of hatred and division,” an advertisement for the “Unity Against Terrorism” event said.

The night before, anti-Israel radicals burned flags from both nations during an illegal protest in front of the Israeli consulate. More than 60 of those agitators were arrested.

One side waves American flags, while the other burns them. pic.twitter.com/G72YWzrp1k — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 21, 2024

Two different messages — Co-Founder of Chicago Jewish Alliance, Josh Weiner “Freedom is the best protection for the Jewish people and all people that could possibly be provided by a system of government.” pic.twitter.com/eriqmvp8Th — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 21, 2024

The “Unity Against Terrorism” demonstration’s description said it aimed to “foster understanding and strengthen relationships among diverse communities” and “promote the fundamental Western values that bind us together: respect, tolerance, and a commitment to peace.”

During Monday’s anti-Israel protest, meanwhile, thousands marched through the streets of Chicago. They began chanting and rattling a Secret Service fence before dismantling several segments, leading to a standoff with police that resulted in 13 arrests.

Protesters have breached Secret Service fencing @FreeBeacon pic.twitter.com/MT6ODscu3y — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 19, 2024

Agitators carried off portions of the fence into Union Park to prevent police from re-erecting them, but officers in riot gear gathered en masse to fill the gaps.

By Wednesday, the Secret Service fence had been reinforced, and another wall was added.

Still, Chicago officials reportedly declined to allow pro-Israel demonstrators to bring milk cartons with the names and faces of American citizens held hostage by Hamas, saying they “can be used as a weapon.”

Monday’s protest also included a number of signs and comments that encouraged violence, particularly against Israel. “Armed resistance is the only answer,” one sign read. “End Israel. Stand with Hamas.”

One agitator held a Hamas flag that pictured a militant, while another sported a Hezbollah patch.

DNC March is about to start. @FreeBeacon Up front—flag of Hamas terrorist. pic.twitter.com/GhTh1WiWm3 — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 19, 2024

While anti-Israel groups received several permits for marches throughout the week, pro-Israel groups’ requests were denied.

The city of Chicago told the Israeli American Council, for example, there were insufficient resources to “secure an assembly at the location for the dates and times requested,” opening potential safety issues, according to a letter obtained by Jewish Insider.

“We put in a permit to march, to exercise our First Amendment rights. Not only to stand up for Israel, but to stand up for America, because the people who love Israel are the people who stand with America, wave American flags, not burn them,” Israeli American Council CEO Elan Carr told Fox News.

“Sadly, not only has that permit not been granted to us, but in the interim, a permit has been granted for anti-Israel groups, the same groups that do burn the American flag.”

A third anti-Israel protest was held Wednesday just half a mile from where the Jewish state supporters rallied. Police blocked the park leading to the fence anti-Israel protesters breached earlier in the week.

Chicago PD not allowing the protestors into the park that leads to the Secret Service security fencing breached on Monday. pic.twitter.com/8j6i0tGOYh — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 21, 2024

While Wednesday’s showing was more subdued than anti-Israel convention protests held earlier in the week, violent messages were still on display.

Several agitators held signs that read “Resistance is justified when people are occupied!” and others wore Hamas headbands. As they marched, they chanted “Long live the intifada.”

Sporting Hamas headbands pic.twitter.com/2NB2LwUyRB — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) August 22, 2024