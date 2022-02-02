ABC suspends Whoopi over Holocaust comments

“The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

By World Israel News Staff

Celebrity Whoopi Goldberg, host of ABC’s ‘The View,’ was suspended Tuesday evening after saying the previous day on her popular show that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News President Kim Godwin tweeted.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

“Let’s be truthful about it,” Goldberg said during the show. “Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

She apologized the next day.

Nevertheless, her offensive comments — made just four days after International Holocaust Remembrance Day — went viral, sparking fury.

“Everything about Nazi Germany and about the targeting of the Jews and about the Holocaust was about race and racism. That’s the unfortunate, unassailable historic fact,” noted Rabbi Abraham Cooper, dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, invited Goldberg to visit and learn more about “the causes, events and aftermath of the Holocaust.”