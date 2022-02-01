Yad Vashem invites Whoopi Goldberg to come and learn about the Holocaust

Goldberg’s comments are “an unfortunate indication of a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust and antisemitism.”

By World Israel News Staff

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, said Goldberg’s statement Sunday night on ABC’s ‘The View,’ insisting that the Holocaust was “not about race,” are “an unfortunate indication of a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust and antisemitism.”

Goldberg apologized the following day.

“We must not mince words; people need to know what led to the Holocaust, the unprecedented murderous drive to annihilate the entire Jewish people their religion, culture and values by the Nazis and their collaborators, primarily because of the unfounded belief that Jews were their foremost and extremely dangerous racial enemy,” the Yad Vashem statement said.

“While her apology and clarification are important, I extend a personal invitation to her to learn more about the causes, events and aftermath of the Holocaust here at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem,” said Yad Vashem director Dani Dayan.