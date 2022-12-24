Al Qaeda releases video narrated by presumed-dead leader al-Zawahiri

The 35-minute recording appeared to be undated and it is unclear when it was made.

By World Israel News Staff

Al Qaeda released a video on Friday that the terror group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who died in a U.S. drone strike in August.

The 35-minute recording, which according to Reuters was first revealed by the SITE intelligence group, appeared to be undated and it is unclear when it was made.

Zawahiri, who took over from Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a 2011 U.S. strike, was on the run for more than 20 years before another U.S. operation killed him. According to U.S. officials, he was involved in “providing strategic direction,” including urging attacks on the U.S., even while he was in hiding.

The raid in August, that was reportedly carried out by the CIA, was the result of “careful, patient and persistent” work, a senior U.S. administration official said at the time.

President Joe Biden praised the U.S. intelligence community at the time, noting that “thanks to their extraordinary persistence and skill,” the operation was a success.

Al-Zawahri’s death eliminates the figure who more than anyone shaped al-Qaeda, first as bin Laden’s deputy since 1998, then as his successor. Together, he and bin Laden turned the jihadi movement’s guns to target the United States, carrying out the deadliest attack ever on American soil — the Sept. 11 suicide hijackings.

Four months after Zawahiri;s death, the terrorist organization still has not announced a successor, however Saif al-Adel, a former Egyptian special forces officer, is speculated to be a top contender.

The U.S. is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.