American Airline promises ‘review’ after ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sticker seen on pilot’s suitcase

After passenger spots “Let’s go Brandon” sticker on pilot’s suitcase, American Airlines promises “internal review.”

By World Israel News Staff

American Airlines promised an irate passenger offended by a “Let’s go Brandon” sticker on a pilot’s suitcase that it would “internally review” the matter, setting off a social media firestorm.

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” has emerged as a real-life meme popular among Americans unhappy with the president’s management of the country.

It became a popular anti-Biden phrase after a Nascar crowd chanted “F– Joe Biden,” and a reporter misheard it as “Let’s go Brandon.”

Passenger Dana Finley Morrison spotted a sticker with the phrase on the suitcase of a pilot waiting to board an American Airlines flight, snapped a photo, and took to social media to publicly shame the employee and the airline company.

“’Y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kind of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to board a plane?” she wrote on Twitter, addressing American Airlines.

“We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details. — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 9, 2022

The airline immediately replied by thanking Finley Morrison “for bringing this to our attention” and added that “we want to get this to the right team.”

The company also asked her to “DM [direct message] any additional details,” presumably so that they could identify the pilot.

Finley Morrison replied in a direct message that the sticker was equivalent to “political propaganda supporting insurrection against the U.S. government” and added that American Airlines must condemn the pilot or else left-leaning passengers would not feel “safe” flying with the airline in the future.

However, Finley Morrison’s crusade to punish the pilot for a sticker on his personal property wasn’t well-received by everyone on the social media platform.

“Don’t fire your pilots for being conservative or criticizing Biden,” wrote Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw.

“We won’t have any pilots left. As if the thousands of flight cancellations aren’t enough already. Do the right thing.”

Right-wing columnist Rita Panahi slammed American Airlines for indulging Finley Morrison, rather than protecting their pilot.

“Why are you responding to this bully? Stand with your employee, not internet trolls like Dana,” she wrote.

In 2020, American Airlines permitted employees to display “Black Lives Matter” pins and stickers on their personal property, as well as their uniforms.