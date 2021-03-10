Analysis: Exposing the media’s protection racket for Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP/Patrick Semansky, File)

An Australian commentator ventures where American journalists don’t dare to go.

By Joseph Hippolito, FrontPage Mag

Barely a month into Joe Biden’s virtual presidency, a political commentator on a major cable network said the ostensible winner of November’s election is too mentally incapacitated to serve.

What network transmitted those comments? Fox News? Newsmax? One America News? Perhaps even CNN or MSNBC?

No. It was Sky News Australia, a conservative outlet.

And who made those comments? Cory Bernardi, a former Australian senator from that nation’s conservative Liberal Party.

On Feb. 19, during his five-minute commentary, Bernardi not only criticized Biden. He castigated the Democratic Party and traditional mass communications outlets in the United States for refusing to confront the issue.

“Never before has the leader of the free world been so cognitively compromised,” Bernardi said. “It’s clear to me at the least that U.S. President Joe Biden is struggling with dementia and is clearly not up to the task he’s been sworn in to do.”

This was apparent to many during the election campaign. But such was the hatred of Donald Trump by the partisan and poisonous mainstream media, they chose not to highlight anything that may have derailed a Biden victory. Even now, after he’s been sworn in, many of them are still refusing to speak the truth about Biden’s lack of capacity.

Bernardi cited various examples. In one, he contrasted the initiative shown by Kamala Harris, the ostensible vice president, in contacting foreign leaders to Biden’s interest in playing video games and taking naps throughout the previous weekend.

“Apparently, he had no official duties,” Bernardi said before turning to the “ambitious deputy,” Bernardi’s term for Harris, and her contacting foreign leaders. “That’s a novelty for a vice president,” he said.

Most examples came from what Bernardi called CNN’s “sanitized” Feb. 16 town hall moderated by “the Bidenista,” Anderson Cooper, who refused to challenge any of Biden’s statements.

When Cooper asked Biden about China’s oppression of the Uighurs, the virtual president “dismissed it as just Chinese cultural norms,” Bernardi said. When Biden claimed the United States had no Covid-19 vaccine before his inauguration, Bernardi said Cooper failed to mention that Biden received the vaccine in December.

When Cooper asked Biden what it felt like to live in the White House, Biden immediately responded, “I get up in the morning and look at Jill and say: Where the Hell are we?”

“That was probably the most honest thing he said during the entire event,” Bernardi said. “He actually needs to ask his carer — I’m sorry, his wife — where he is when he wakes up in the morning.

“I’m not here to highlight the mental impairment of Joe Biden. It’s too easy and it’s not his fault. But he did run for office knowing that the decline in his capacity was accelerating. So did the media, and so did the Democratic Party, yet they all chose to cover it up.”

American outlets continue doing so. An outtake from People Magazine’s interview with the Bidens shows the virtual president appearing disoriented and confused. Bitchute, a British video website, posted the clip.

‘What am I doing here?’

On Feb. 22, a tired-looking Biden paused in the middle of a speech, then garbled his words when he resumed. On Feb. 26 in Houston, Biden not only had difficulty remembering the names of local and state politicians. The virtual president also forgot his audience could hear him when he said to himself, “What am I doing here? I’m going to lose track, here.”

A day earlier in Washington, D.C., as Biden finished a ceremony commemorating 50 million vaccinations since his inauguration, he walked from the podium haltingly. Meanwhile, a press aide shooed reporters out of the room shouting, “Bye-bye. Thank you. Hey, let’s go! Come on! Move!”

In the process, Harris reminded Biden to retrieve his mask.

Also on Feb. 22, 31 members of the House of Representatives — all Democrats — attached their names to a letter asking Biden to relinquish his exclusive power to launch nuclear weapons.

“Vesting one person with this authority entails real risks,” the letter stated. “Past presidents have threatened to attack other countries with nuclear weapons or exhibited behavior that caused other officials to express concern about the president’s judgement.”

That last statement is a veiled reference to Trump. When he was sparring on Twitter with Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s dictator, Trump responded to Kim’s nuclear boasts by tweeting that his own nuclear button was “much bigger,” “more powerful” and “works.”

“While any president would presumably consult with advisors before ordering a nuclear attack, there is no requirement to do so,” the letter continued. “The military is obligated to carry out the order if they assess it is legal under the laws of war. Under the current posture of U.S. nuclear forces, that attack would happen in minutes.”

The Democrats sent a similar letter Jan. 8 to Christopher Miller, the acting secretary of defense, making the same request.

But if Trump is no longer president — and if Biden has all his faculties — such a request would be unnecessary, right?

Politico broke the story but never addressed Biden’s mental decline. Neither did any other outlet referencing the story.

“Now, these excuses for journalists are continuing to cover up for Biden’s presidency,” Bernardi said. “In reporting on the dumpster fire that was the Biden town hall, many media outlets simply omitted the gaffes, the lies and the clear Chinese propaganda lines. It’s like they’re running a Biden protection racket while, simultaneously, protecting themselves from admitting their unconscionable conduct during the election campaign was instrumental in having this man elected as President.

“It’s all rather pathetic. But even usually smart people are blinded by the nonsense put out by the mainstream media. They believe every perceived sin of Donald Trump while they seem intent on canonizing St. Joe.”

That seeming intention hides a question every American, let alone journalists, must ask.

If Biden has dementia, who is making presidential decisions?