Anti-Israel protesters harass ‘Zionist’ attendees of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance in London

‘The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism. Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews,’ the Combat Antisemitism Movement wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Anti-Israel protesters in London were accused of antisemitism for harassing theatergoers who were attending a production on Monday of the famed 1964 musical “Fiddler on the Roof.”

As seen in videos shared on social media, the protesters held Palestinian flags and gathered at a cafe next to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre.

Some of them confronted patrons of the theater and one male protester, who had a black and white keffiyeh draped on his shoulders, yelled at theatergoers “Bye Zios!” Another male protester shouted “Palestine will live forever,” told “Fiddler” ticket holders “you are an embarrassment to England,” and criticized one Israel supporter for being “a Zionist.”

The performance reportedly proceeded as planned after the protest at the cafe.

“Fiddler on the Roof,” which has also been adapted into a film of the same name, has no connection to Israel.

Its protagonist is a Jewish milkman named Tevye who wants to preserve his family’s traditions in a tiny village, also known in Yiddish as a shtetl, in imperial Russia in 1905 while aiming to marry off his five daughters, who each challenge his traditions.

“Fiddler on the Roof” features the famous songs “If I Were A Rich Man,” “Tradition,” “Matchmaker,” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The theater’s content advisory warns audiences that the play includes “themes of displacement and some scenes of violence and antisemitism.”

All but two of the characters in the play at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre are Jewish.

The production is playing at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre from July 27-Sept. 21.

“The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism. Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews,” the Combat Antisemitism Movement wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

🚩 Pro-Palestinian protest at a performance of Fiddler on the Roof in London tonight. The play has nothing to do with Israel. It has nothing to do with Zionism. Targeting a symbol of Jewish culture shows that these people hate Jews. pic.twitter.com/zWOs1fua7t — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) August 5, 2024

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), called the actions of the protesters antisemitic in a post on X/Twitter.

“A London performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ a musical about a Jewish shtetl, has nothing to do with Gaza, but this broad targeting of Jews has become far too common,” he added.

According to The Independent, Dave Rich, head of policy at the Community Security Trust, said, “‘Fiddler on the Roof’ isn’t just a Jewish musical: it’s the family story of most Jewish families in this country. Holding an anti-Israel protest there is pure antisemitism.”

American actor Adam Dannheisser, who plays Tevye in the production at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, told The Times last week that the venue hired “more security than normal” for its staging of “Fiddler on the Roof” due to the rise in antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Staff members have also been “all trained on how to deal with any disruption,” Dannheisser added.

When the theater’s box office opened in February, “Fiddler on the Roof” had the highest first-day sales in the history of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, The Times reported.

The theater is the oldest, professional, permanent outdoor theater in Britain, according to its website.

A number of famous actors have acted on stage there including Ralph Fiennes, Eileen Atkins, Kate O’Mara, Natasha Richardson, and Judi Dench, the latter of whom also directed at the theater and joined its board of trustees in 1993.

Dench remains on the board today.

According to the “history” section of the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre website, starting in 1956 and in the “following years,” its company of actors performed overseas in over 20 different countries, including Israel.