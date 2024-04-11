Anti-Israel rioters plan global economy disruption

Anti-Israel protest in New York, where pro-Palestinian mobs have attacked Jews. (AP/Craig Ruttle)

‘On April 15, we will disrupt global logistical hubs, and we will clog flows of capital worldwide,’ the group said.

By JNS

Anti-Israel activists in 30 cities across four continents are threatening to disrupt the global economy on April 15 in an attempt to destroy the Jewish state, the anonymous A15 Action group announced this week.

“For 75 years, Israel has operated with impunity. But the Zionist project must end now,” states a video promoting the initiative. “The time has come to open up new fronts against the Zionist war machine.”

“We are organizing and coordinating, and on April 15, we will disrupt global logistical hubs, and we will clog flows of capital worldwide,” continues the ad, adding that “symbolic actions are not enough.”

Metropolises targeted include London, Barcelona, Taipei, Montreal, Seattle, Athens, Detroit, Genoa, Miami, Oakland, Melbourne, Catalonia and “dozens of other cities across the world,” according to the video.

A15 Action warned that “if one city faces police repression, other cities will extend or expand blockades” and instructed all participants not to talk to law enforcement as “we have each other’s backs.”

It was not immediately clear who was behind the initiative. The A15 Action website, first registered on March 22, did not list any contact info besides an anonymous email address hosted by ProtonMail, a secure service based in Switzerland that guarantees users total privacy.

However, A15 Action’s “Bail & Legal Defense Fund” appeared to be managed by Community Justice Exchange, a project of the antisemitic Tides Foundation, which has received substantial funding from American billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation.

Community Justice Exchange enjoys 501(c)3 charitable status in the United States, which is reserved for public charities that serve the public interest.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman charged on X that the planned April 15 riots have “nothing to do with Israel or the Palestinians—most of the protesters are entirely ignorant of those issues.”

“It is a Marxist movement to destroy capitalism, freedom and democracy. The protesters have cleverly hijacked a complex issue and tapped in to the ever-present vein of antisemitism,” he wrote.

“Make no mistake, these Marxists are not just after Israel. Their real goal is to destroy our Western values and way of life,” Friedman concluded.