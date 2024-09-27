AOC’s NY district is crime-ridden with illegals and prostitutes pulling men off the streets

‘She (AOC) doesn’t come over here. She has totally neglected us.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The district of Progressive NY congresswoman and Squad member Alexandria Occasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, has become a crime-ridden red-light district where legitimate business owners and respectable citizens have to flee.

Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, once known as a community of hardworking immigrants, has devolved into a trash-filled area characterized by prostitution and illegal scam businesses, to the chagrin of people who have lived in the neighborhood for years.

Ramses Frias, a local activist, is angry at the deterioration of his neighborhood and told Fox News, “It feels like Bangkok with women outside locations and pulling men off the street.”

However, AOC has not been seen in the neighborhood where she once focused her campaign since August 2023, when she sharply criticized law enforcement for cracking down on illegal vendors.

Frias said, “She does not visit this area. This is actually an area where she campaigned the hardest, and a lot of people went out [to vote] for her, and she doesn’t come over here. She has totally neglected us.”

When Fox News contacted AOC’s office for comments, she did not reply.

Roosevelt Avenue in Queens is now known sardonically as “The Avenue of Sweethearts,” where children going to school and people coming home from work have to pass scores of prostitutes on any given night.

This occurs in the heart of the Queens borough, underneath the area’s main subway track, which connects it to Manhattan.

Illegal vendors sell their wares and elbow out legitimate, tax-paying businesses.

One business owner spoke to FoxNews on condition of anonymity, lest the violent pimps and madams take revenge on the shop owner for talking to the media about the situation.

He said, “I’m so scared. This is my business. ” He added that customers are now avoiding his store, and he may need to close.

Frias lamented, “This doesn’t feel like my home. I’ve been here my whole life, and it feels like I’m a tourist in a Third World country. This is not how this is supposed to look; this is not how it’s supposed to feel.”

He added, “This is a neighborhood and a community full of hardworking individuals, immigrants, and second-generation Americans that worked really hard to be here and are facing all this evil and all these bad things. … And it’s just causing more issues daily, and our quality of life just continues to drop.”