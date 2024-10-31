‘Appalling’ – Student who celebrated Oct. 7th wins UK visa battle

UK court sides with Dana Abu Qamar, who said Hamas massacres left her “full of pride and joy.”

By World Israel News Staff

A student of Palestinian descent studying in the UK won a court battle, after her visa was suspended for comments she made supporting the October 7th terrorist attacks.

Dana Abu Qamar, 20, a Jordanian and Canadian citizen studying at Manchester University had her UK student visa revoked for comments praising the Hamas murderers.

Just one day after the Hamas massacres, Abu Qamar spoke to Sky News at an anti-Israel rally celebrating the terror onslaught, which was held on October 8th.

She told the outlet that she was full of “pride” and “joy” over the attacks, which included acts of brutality such as rape, the mutilation of dead bodies, and the murder of babies and elderly people.

“For 16 years Gaza has been under blockade, and for the first time they are actively resisting, they are not on the defense, and this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said a smiling Abu Qamar.

She added that while she was in fear of Israeli retaliation, she was “full of pride. We are really, really full of joy of what happened.”

But despite Abu Qamar’s comments clearly supporting terror, a UK court accepted her complaint that the revocation of her visa constituted an infringement on her right to free speech.

The Home Office’s decision was a “disproportionate interference with her protected right to free speech” under the European Convention on Human Rights, ruled the court.

In an explanatory filing about the ruling, the judge claimed that Abu Qamar is “not an extremist” and that she was a “supporter of the Palestinian cause.”

Although Abu Qamar’s comments were made a day after the Hamas massacres, the judge ruled that she did not “express support for Hamas specifically, or their actions.”

Jewish watchdog group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) told the Jewish Chronicle that it was extremely concerned regarding the “appalling” deicsion to reinstate Abu Qamar’s visa.

“The day after Hamas, an antisemitic genocidal terrorist group, carried out barbaric attacks murdering some 1,200 people, Dana Abu Qamar said: ‘We are full of pride,'” the group noted.

“If this is not an expression of support for acts carried out by terrorists on the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, what is?”