Arab countries refuse to accept Palestinian terror prisoners

Palestinian prisoners who were released in a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas arrive to the West Bank town of Beitunia, on January 20, 2025. (Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

Palestinian security prisoners freed in the ongoing ceasefire and hostage exchange are stuck in limbo, as Arab countries – which have publicly supported the Palestinian cause – have proven unwilling to repatriate released terrorists.

Around 70 Palestinian convicted terrorists have been deported to Egypt, but the country and others in the region are not enthusiastic about the prospect of granting residency rights to those who were released.

“To date, no Arab country has agreed to receive even a single released and expelled Palestinian prisoner,” a source from the Palestinian Prisoner Authority told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet.

The source added that the men are not allowed to leave their hotel, with the terrorists complaining that they had been transferred “from an Israeli prison to an Egyptian prison.”

The men are “not being treated warmly” by the Egyptians, the PA source continued, citing the fact that the men were not given basic necessities – such as alternatives to their prison uniforms and sandals – for a lengthy period of time.

Egypt has been steadfast in its refusal to accept Palestinians, with its president stating the country would refuse to even provide temporary refuge to civilian Gazans.

In a recent media statement, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi appeared to say that Gazans are so radicalized that their presence in Egypt would be a danger to the country.

The transfer of Gazans to Egypt, which was recently proposed by President Donald Trump, “can never be tolerated or allowed because of its impact on Egyptian national security,” Sisi said.

Turkey, which has widely praised the Hamas terror group and repeatedly accused Israel of genocide, was reticent when asked how many former prisoners it would be willing to host.

“We have agreed to accommodate a certain number of expelled Palestinian prisoners,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a laconic media statement, without providing additional details.

Qatar, which has long provided sanctuary for Hamas’ leadership, was similarly coy about the number of freed terrorists it plans to accept.

The repatriation of the Palestinian prisoners to the Gulf Kingdom “must be based on their own decision,” said Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani in a statement.