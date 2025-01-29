Egypt refuses to take in Gazans, calling it ‘displacement’, ‘an act of injustice’

Sisi was responding to a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting that Egypt take in Gazans after the war.

By World Israel News Staff

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that Egypt will not take in Gazan civilians, calling the proposal “displacement” and “an injustice.”

The Egyptian president made a public response to Trump’s proposal on Wednesday during a press conference with visiting Kenyan President William Ruto.

“The expulsion and displacement of the Palestinian people is an injustice in which we cannot take part,” Sisi said.

Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s stance on the Palestinian issue, acknowledging that taking in Palestinians from Gaza would threaten national security.

“We cannot allow the displacement of Palestinians due to its impact on Egypt’s national security. We will never compromise on the principles of Egypt’s historical stance on the Palestinian cause,” he added.

Sisi indicated that he was open to working with U.S. President Trump on establishing a Palestinian state.

Trump has been pushing to find third-party countries, such as Egypt and Jordan, to host Gaza refugees, despite initial opposition to his plan.

Over the weekend, Trump discussed with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President al-Sisi the possibility of both countries accepting some of the approximately 1.5 million Gazans that the Trump administration aims to relocate as part of a voluntary mass migration, with the goal of rehabilitating and rebuilding the Gaza Strip.

In his remarks to the press over the weekend, Trump stated that the move could be either temporary or “long-term.”

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry swiftly rejected the proposal, describing it as an “infringement” on the rights of Palestinian Arabs. However, Trump mentioned that when he discussed the plan with Egyptian President al-Sisi, the president expressed a desire for “peace in the Middle East.”

“His response was that he’d like to see peace in the Middle East,” Trump said. “I’d like to see peace in the Middle East.”

“I’d like to get them living in an area where they can live without disruption and revolution and violence,” the president continued. “When you look at the Gaza Strip, it’s been hell for so many years.”