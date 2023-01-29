Arab terrorist who raped, murdered Israeli teen sentenced to life plus 20 years

Jerusalem court sentences Palestinian Arab terrorist Arafat Irfaiya to life plus 20 years for the rape and murder of Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday morning sentenced Palestinian Arab terrorist Arafat Irfaiya to life imprisonment plus 20 years for the rape and murder of an Israeli teenager in 2019.

Irfaiya attacked Ori Ansbacher, a resident of the Israeli town of Tekoa in Judea, in the woods on the outskirts of Jerusalem. During his interrogation, Irfaiya admitted that he targeted Ansbacher because she was Jewish.

Although Ansbacher fought back against Irfaiya, he overcame her, stabbed her multiple times and raped her.

The terrorist comes from a well-known Hamas-supporting family in Hebron and has served time in Israeli prison for offenses of incitement to terrorism. He infiltrated Jerusalem by posing as a religious Jew, donning a skullcap that he had purchased several weeks earlier.

He was captured by a joint IDF, Shin Bet and Yamam counter-terrorism force which found him hiding in an abandoned building near Ramallah’s Jamal Abdel-Nasser Mosque.

Irfaiya was also ordered to pay 250,000 shekels ($72,600) to Ansbacher’s family, and an additional 75,000 shekels ($21,800) to each of her parents and siblings.

The court dismissed Irfaiya’s lawyer’s claim he was not competent to stand trial.