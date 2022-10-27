Arabs attack Jew in Samaria but IDF says it never happened – report

“I told the soldiers to look at the cameras and see that there were stones thrown. It’s simply a disgrace,” the alleged victim said.

By World Israel News Staff

A resident of the Israeli community of Elon Moreh in Samaria claimed he was attacked by rock-throwing Palestinian Arabs from the nearby village of Huwara on Thursday but the IDF denies that it happened, Israel National News reported.

“In front of the mosque on my side, I saw boys holding large stones,” he said. “On the other side of the road were six soldiers. I told myself that there is no way in the world that Arabs would dare to throw stones when there are soldiers in front of them, but when I passed, at least one stone hit my car and I heard the ‘boom’ of an impact.

“I called the hotline to report that stones were being thrown near soldiers. I received a call from an officer who demanded that I tell him exactly how many meters from the mosque the incident occurred.”

Several local Israelis went to demonstrate in Huwara following the incident and spoke to officers there, who told them there had been no such incident, according to the report.

“I have to prove that a stone was thrown at me? Getting a stone [thrown at me] in Huwara is a humiliating thing, but to receive such a response from the army is much more humiliating,” the victim said. “I now have to explain that I did not lie and did not make it up and that they really threw stones at me?

“I told the soldiers to look at the cameras and see that there were stones thrown. It’s simply a disgrace.”