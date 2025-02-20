Ari Fuld’s murderer and other terrorists to be freed Saturday

Family and friends greet convicted terrorist murderer Karim Younes, who was released after 40 year imprisonment in Israeli jail. January 5, 2023. (Jamal Awad/FLASH90)

By World Israel News Staff

A number of high-profile terrorists, including the man who killed American-Israeli Ari Fuld, are set to be freed Saturday in exchange for the return of six Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity.

The release will see 602 terrorists freed from Israeli prisons, including 157 sentenced to life or decades-long sentences.

The murderer of Ari Fuld, Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, who was 17 at the time of the murder, is slated to be released after spending just six years in an Israeli prison.

“The monster who changed our family forever is now on the list of terrorists set to be freed as part of the upcoming hostage deal. Upon hearing the news of this terrorist’s release, I had to catch my breath,” wrote Fuld’s brother Hillel, a prominent tech blogger and consultant, in a column published in Ynet.

“There’s no guidebook for how to feel when your brother is murdered and gone forever, while his killer will walk free and live as a regular citizen.”

While Fuld stressed that he felt extremely conflicted about the release, he added that he understood the release would save the lives of the hostages – which brings him some comfort.

Another notorious terrorist scheduled for release on Saturday is Bilal Abu Ghanem, who murdered three Israelis in a shooting and stabbing spree on a Jerusalem bus in October 2015.

Originally sentenced to 135 years, Abu Ghanem will be freed after serving less than ten years for the murders of Haim Haviv, 78, Alon Govberg, 51, and Richard Lakin, 76.

Na’el al-Barghouti, 68, is also expected to be released after serving 45 years for the 1978 murder of bus driver Mordechai Yakuel.

Notably, al-Barghouti was freed in the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal, but later re-arrested.

He will likely be deported to a third country.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, al-Barghouti is a relative and close confidant of arch-terrorist Marwan Barghouti.