As of Sunday, masks no longer required outdoors in Israel

Due to the success of the vaccination campaign, Israelis will no longer be required to wear face masks in open spaces, the Health Ministry announced.

By World Israel News Staff

With the dramatic reduction in morbidity in recent weeks due to the success of Israel’s vaccination campaign against the coronavirus, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein instructed the director general of his office to sign an order that would allow the removal of face masks beginning Sunday.

The decision, announced Thursday evening, was made following the recommendation of health professionals.

According to the Health Ministry, only 196 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Wednesday. Of the 55,470 tests performed Sunday, 0.4% came back positive.

“The masks are meant to protect us from the coronavirus. After the professionals came to the conclusion that it was no longer needed in the open, I decided to allow the masks to be removed according to their recommendation,” Edelstein stated.

“The morbidity in Israel is very low,” he said. “Together we will keep the morbidity low.”

Masks should still be worn when entering closed buildings, he clarified.

The final order will be signed by the Ministry’s director general, Prof. Hezi Levy, over the weekend.

Schools are also expected to fully reopen next week.