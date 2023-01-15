Attempted terror attack near Israeli town in Samaria, terrorist eliminated

Terrorist brandishing knife charges at IDF soldiers and attempts to steal gun, before being shot dead.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian man wielding a knife was shot by Israeli soldiers after he charged at troops while brandishing the weapon on Sunday morning.

According to Hebrew language media reports, locals began hurling rocks at IDF troops stationed between the Jewish municipality of Ofra and the Palestinian Authority-controlled village Silwad in Samaria.

While the soldiers were distracted by the stone throwing, a man carrying a knife ran at the troops and attempted to stab them.

The man was shot and killed. No troops were wounded in the incident.

The assailant was identified by Ynet as Ahmed Hassan Abdel Jalil Kahala, a 45-year-old resident of a nearby PA-controlled town, north of Ramallah.

According to an IDF statement, Kahala had tried to grab one of the soldier’s weapons during the stabbing attempt.

Sunday’s incident comes on the heels of an uptick of violent attacks against IDF soldiers and civilians in Judea and Samaria.

On Saturday, two men affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group were shot dead in a firefight with Israeli soldiers near Jenin.

The two men, identified by the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry as Izz a-Din Basem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23, opened fire on IDF troops as they drove on a road outside of the city.

The pair shot at troops from a car which they drove near the military vehicles.

An M-16 assault rifle was recovered from the terrorists’ vehicle by troops after they were shot dead.

Last week, a Jewish resident of Hebron was brutally stabbed in the head and neck by an 18-year-old terrorist, who was subsequently shot dead by a bystander.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw the wounded man sitting, fully conscious and suffering from laceration injuries in his upper body. We gave him medical treatment that included stopping the bleeding and bandages and evacuated him for further treatment in the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable., said Magen David Adom paramedic Elyashiv Ameti.