‘Back to the Stone Age’: Hezbollah terror chief steals Israeli defense minister’s threat word for word

Hassan Nasrallah claimed the IDF’s strength has been “significantly declining” since it “lost” the Second Lebanon War.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah terror chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel would be “sent back to the Stone Age” in a future war with Lebanon, echoing an identical threat made by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant only last week.

In a televised address commemorating the 17th anniversary of the Second Lebanon War’s end, Nasrallah claimed Israel’s military strength has been on the decline since its “defeat” in that war.

“I say to the enemy: The evidence is clear, you will be returned to the Stone Age if you go to war,” the Al-Manar website cited the terror chief as saying.

His remarks come in the wake of several cross-border microaggressions initiated by Hezbollah over the last several weeks, including firing an anti-tank missile over the border, igniting fireworks at Israeli troops, and scaling the border wall to steal an IDF surveillance camera.

Last week, on a tour of the border, Gallant warned Nasrallah against making mistakes.

“I warn Hezbollah, Nasrallah – not to make a mistake. You have made mistakes in the past, you have paid very heavy prices. If, God forbid, an escalation or conflict develops here, we will return Lebanon to the Stone Age. We will not hesitate to use all our power and wear down every inch of Hezbollah and Lebanon if need be.

“Make no mistake: We don’t want war, but we are ready to protect our citizens, our soldiers and our sovereignty.”