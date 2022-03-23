Bennett’s mediation continues in call with Putin; Kremlin says Putin offered condolences over terror attack

Call comes as U.S. makes formal determination that Russian troops committed war crimes in Ukraine.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukaine continued on Wednesday with a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

According to a Kremlin statement, “Bennett shared his evaluation of the situation in Ukraine, considering his contact with leaders of a number of foreign countries, and referred to ideas related to the continuing negotiations.”

The statement also noted Putin’s condolences to Bennett on Tuesday’s terror attack in Beersheba in which a Palestinian killed four Israelis in a terror spree. Another two are listed in serious condition.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not commented on the phone call.

The call came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Blinken said the assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month.

America’s top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Blinken made the announcement Wednesday in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.

Associated Press contributed to this report.