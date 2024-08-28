Biden admin slams Ben-Gvir as ‘reckless, hurting Israel’s security’

Ben-Gvir “demonstrates blatant disregard for the historic status quo” which sees Jews banned from freely accessing the site.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Biden administration official blasted Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday, due to the lawmaker’s statement that he would be in favor of building a synagogue on the Temple Mount.

Ben-Gvir’s remarks “demonstrate blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

“The ongoing reckless statements and actions of this minister only sow chaos and exacerbate tensions at a moment when Israel must stand united against threats from Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah. They directly undermine Israel’s security,” he added.

The Temple Mount, which is the site of the original Temple of Jerusalem, is the holiest site in Judaism. However, the compound – where Al-Aqsa Mosque is also located – is claimed by Muslims to be a holy site exclusive to their faith.

For decades, The Temple Mount has been administered by the Jordanian Islamic Waqf organization. Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount often face physical violence and verbal harassment while touring the site, as Muslims argue that the sheer presence of Jews within the compound are offensive.

Ben-Gvir has publicly challenged the so-called status quo, which forbids Jews from free access to the Temple Mount, and has repeatedly visited the site despite Muslim ire.

Washington has blamed Ben-Gvir in the past for stoking controversy by touring the site, in line with Muslim wishes to see Jews forbidden from accessing the Temple Mount.

But the White House offered its most strongly-worded criticism of the minister on Tuesday, after Ben-Gvir said in an interview that he would construct a synagogue at the site, if such a move was possible.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Office has made clear that the actions and statements of Minister Ben Gvir are inconsistent with the Government of Israel’s policy, and a number of responsible voices in the Israeli government have condemned them. It is critical that the Government of Israel continue to ensure its policy is adhered to,” Miller said.

“The United States reaffirms our commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel’s security,” he added.