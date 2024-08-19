Biden administration ‘not giving up’ on ceasefire talks, says Harris

‘We’ve got to get a ceasefire,’ says Vice President Kamala Harris, as Hamas rejects proposed hostage deal.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the Biden administration’s call on Israel and Hamas to reach a compromise in brokered talks for a ceasefire deal and hostage release, saying the U.S. is working “very hard” to reach a breakthrough despite Hamas’ rejection over the weekend of the proposed deal.

Speaking with reporters at the sidelines of a 2024 presidential campaign event in Pennsylvania Sunday, Harris was asked whether she believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to compromise and reach a deal with Hamas.

“I will not speak for him,” Harris said, “but I will tell you that these conversations are ongoing and we are not giving up, and we are going to continue to work very hard on this.”

“We’ve got to get a cease-fire and we got to get those hostages out.”

Israel, the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar had expressed optimism Friday regarding progress made in the talks at Thursday’s Doha summit, even as the Hamas terror organization downplayed reports that negotiators had narrowed the gap between the two sides.

On Sunday, however, Hamas explicitly rejected the latest proposed deal, accusing the U.S. of caving in to Israeli demands to modify the conditions of a ceasefire.

“We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for thwarting the mediators’ efforts and obstructing an agreement,” Hamas said.

The terror group said it has rejected Israel’s conditioning its acceptance of a ceasefire on the IDF maintaining control over several strategic positions in the Gaza Strip, including the Netzarim Corridor – which separates Gaza City in the north from Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south – and the Philadelphi Corridor and Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian frontier.

Speaking at the weekly government meeting Sunday, Netanyahu did not echo the guarded optimism expressed in a press statement released by his office on Friday, accusing Hamas of being “obstinate” in negotiations.

“Up until now, Hamas has been completely obstinate. It did not even send a representative to the talks in Doha. Therefore, the pressure needs to directed at Hamas and Sinwar, not the Government of Israel.”