Biden and Macron expected to announce a Lebanon ceasefire on Tuesday

By World Israel News Staff

According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, US President Joe Biden and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron are expected to announce a joint 60-day ceasefire in Lebanon.

Netanyahu has reportedly agreed in principle to the ceasefire deal and is now mulling how to present the decision to the Israeli public.

Israel requested that France not be granted a role in the monitoring of the agreement, given the country’s position on the ICC arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

However, since the Lebanese side insisted on France’s involvement, a compromise was reached in which the US would enforce the agreement and France would have a lesser role in monitoring its enforcement.

Israel’s security cabinet is expected to meet to discuss the details of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held several meetings with senior officials on Sunday, and, according to reports, he tentatively agreed to the ceasefire proposal put forward last week by US special envoy to the Middle East, Amos Hochstein.

Although the ceasefire deal is not yet finalized, with some unresolved issues, it is expected to include three key provisions and be implemented in three phases.

Under the American proposal, which was detailed in reports last week, Hezbollah would be required to withdraw its forces from the Israeli border and north of the Litani River. The group would also be obligated to disarm, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

Additionally, a U.S.-led committee would be tasked with monitoring compliance with the ceasefire.

Lastly, Israel would retain the right to take military action in Lebanon in response to violations of the ceasefire, but only after the committee has exhausted all efforts to restore peace.

The agreement would unfold in three stages: In the first stage, a ceasefire would take effect, during which Hezbollah would withdraw from the southern bank of the Litani River. In the second stage, Israeli forces would pull back from Lebanese territory. Finally, in the third stage, Israel and Lebanon would enter negotiations over disputed border areas.