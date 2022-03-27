Biden foundation to protect children spends huge chunk on 6-figure salaries – report

Canvas tote bag for sale online by the foundation. (Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children)

According to watchdog group, the foundation’s funds were disproportionately spent on executive salaries in 2020.

By World Israel News Staff

The budget of the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, created in honor of President Joe Biden’s late son, is disproportionately allocated on cushy salaries for the nonprofit organization’s senior executives, according to a new report in the New York Post.

The charitable organization, which says in its mission statement that it aims to strengthen American families and prevent child abuse, spent almost half of its 2020 budget on large salaries for employees.

In a tax filing obtained by the Post, the charity revealed it had received some $2 million in donations in 2020 but spent just $544,961 on programs that were in line with its mission statement.

However, $387,904 was spent on salaries for longtime Biden associates who served in various capacities at the organization.

Joshua Alcorn, a prominent Democratic fundraiser who worked on Biden’s presidential campaign, and Patricia Dailey Lewis, who served as deputy attorney general of Delaware under the late Biden, were each paid more than $130,000 for their work at the organization.

The Beau Biden Foundation spent a total of $932,865 in 2020.

According to CharityWatch, a watchdog group ranking transparency and efficacy levels of nonprofit organizations, respected nonprofits typically spend 75 percent of their budgets on programs that directly benefit the people they serve.

The “58 percent program ratio [by the Beau Biden Foundation] does not reflect a high level of financial efficiency,” Laurie Styron, executive director of CharityWatch, told the Post.

Notably, top donors to the foundation include the Masimo corporation and Masimo Foundation.

Both entities are headed by tech entrepreneur Joe Kiani, who gave a staggering $750,000 to the Unite the Country PAC supporting Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020.

Last year, Kiani was given a spot on a presidential advisory committee regarding technology and science.

The Beau Biden Foundation was established in 2015, just one month after its namesake’s death from cancer.