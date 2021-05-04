Biden: Jews ‘increasingly target of white nationalism and anti-Semitic violence’

“In recent years, Jewish Americans have increasingly been the target of white nationalism and the anti-Semitic violence it fuels,” Biden said.

In a proclamation marking Jewish American Heritage month on April 30, President Joe Biden said the Jewish American experience was “a story of faith, fortitude, and progress.” But he also warned of threats facing the community.

“Generations of Jewish people have come to this Nation fleeing oppression, discrimination, and persecution in search of a better life for themselves and their children,” Biden said.

“These Jewish Americans have created lives for themselves and their families and played indispensable roles in our Nation’s civic and community life, making invaluable contributions to our Nation through their leadership and achievements.”

However, he noted, “there is also a history — far older than the Nation itself — of racism, bigotry, and other forms of injustice. This includes the scourge of anti-Semitism. In recent years, Jewish Americans have increasingly been the target of white nationalism and the anti-Semitic violence it fuels.”

According to a Anti-Defamation League survey taken in January, “Well over half (63 percent) of Jews in America have either experienced or witnessed some form of antisemitism in the last five years.”

“As our Nation strives to heal these wounds and overcome these challenges, let us acknowledge and celebrate the crucial contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our collective struggle for a more just and fair society,” Biden said.

President George W. Bush first proclaimed the month on April 20, 2006 in cooperation with Sen. Arlen Spector (R-PA).