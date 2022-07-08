Blood libel: Palestinian PM says Israel conducts ‘lab experiments’ on bodies of terrorists

Palestinian premier Mohammad Shtayyeh offered no proof.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh claimed that Israel conducts lab experiments on the bodies of Palestinian terrorists, prompting a vehement denial from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Without offering any evidence, Shtayyeh said on Thursday, “We have learned that Israel uses these corpses in the labs of medical schools in Israeli universities. This is a brazen assault on human rights and scientific ethics.”

That triggered a vociferous reply from Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

“The Foreign Ministry expresses horror at the defamatory remarks, which constitute another expression of the continuing incitement by the Palestinian Authority against Israel. Such incitement encourages shedding the blood of Israeli civilians,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israel often holds the bodies of Palestinians killed while carrying out terror attacks to deter future attacks and to keep as bargaining chips for the release of Israeli captives.

Israeli High Court rulings in 2019 and 2021 have upheld the practice.

Hamas currently holds in Gaza Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, as well as the bodies of two Israeli soldiers, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.

Hamas recently released a video of al-Sayed saying his health is deteriorating.