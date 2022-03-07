Israeli forces thwart car-ramming terror attack in Samaria

Two policemen were lightly wounded.

By TPS

Border Police fighters arrested a suspect in an attempted hit and run attack on some of its officers during the course of an operation conducted with the IDF in the village of Silat al-Harithiya in Samaria Monday night.

Border Police fighters identified a vehicle coming towards them quickly. It then collided with an armored vehicle which was damaged.

As a result of the collision, two border fighters were moderately injured and evacuated for medical treatment at the base.

Border police arrested the suspect in an attempted hit-and-run and he was transferred for questioning by security forces.

Earlier in the evening, two Border Police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem.