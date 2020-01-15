Breaking: Four rockets fired from Gaza, 2 intercepted by Iron Dome

An Iron Dome missile flies to intercept a volley of rockets from the Gaza Strip. (illustrative) (Flash90/Mendy Hechtman)

On Wednesday afternoon, members of one of Gaza’s terror factions launched a barrage of rockets at communities in southern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

At least four rockets were fired at Israel on Wednesday, according to an announcement from the IDF.

Two of the rockets were reportedly shot down by Iron Dome anti-rocket missiles.

Sirens rang out in the Gaza belt, as communities in the region sounded red alerts triggered by the rocket attack, TPS reported.

Explosions were also heard in the area, but precised details regarding where the rockets fell remained unavailable at press time.

While no injuries were reported, the sirens sent residents scrambling for bomb shelters in Sa’ad, Kfar Aza and Nahal Oz, Times of Israel reported.

None of the the Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip immediately took responsiility for the rocket strike.

The past several incidents have been perpetrated by Islamic Jihad, which many view as an Iranian proxy.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for all rocket fire from the coastal enclave since this group holds itself out as the governing force in the area.