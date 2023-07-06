Terrorist shooting in Samaria: Israeli victim dies of wounds

The terrorist, originally feared to have infliltrated the Jewish community of Kedumim, was eliminated.

By World Israel News Staff

A terrorist opened fire at a patrol near the community of Kedumim in Samaria on Thursday afternoon, critically injuring one young Israeli man. The victim died of his wounds shortly afterwards.

According to a Magen David Adom spokesperson, “At 3:45 p.m., a report was received at MDA’s 101 hotline in the Yarkon region about a man wounded by a gunshot near Kedumim. From an initial report, MDA medics and paramedics with the assistance of an IDF medical force are providing medical treatment to a man in serious condition.”

At first, an alarm went off in Kedumim, as it was feared that the assailant had infiltrated the community. However, the terrorist was eliminated.

United Hatzalah volunteers who treated the wounded victim said that “due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit is also active at the location.”

According to a summary of the incident from a Kedumim spokesperson, a suspicious vehicle arrived near Route 55 between the Jit intersection and the entrance to the settlement. The security center identified the vehicle as suspicious and called the security forces to the scene.

When the troops arrived, the terrorist pulled out a gun, shot at them and killed one of them.

The local security team, the standby squad and IDF forces searched the area, located the terrorist and neutralized him.

Also in Samaria, Palestinian terrorists on Wednesday opened fire from a moving vehicle at a police patrol car and a nearby store in the Mount Gerizim area near Nablus (Shechem). There were no injuries, although there was minor damage.