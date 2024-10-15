British FM announces sanctions against yeshiva and other Jewish orgs in Israel

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, David Lammy, announced sanctions against a yeshiva, Od Yosef Chai, as well as several settler organizations on allegations of violence in Judea and Samaria.

Lammy unveiled a proposal for sanctions against “illegal settler outposts” and four entities it claims “have supported and sponsored violence against communities in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria).”

The sanctions are focused on three settlements—Tirzah Valley Farm, Meitarim, and Shuvi Eretz and four organizations, including yeshiva Od Yosef Chai as well as Hashomer Yosh, Torat Lechima, and Amana.

Amana is a construction company that often builds outposts in the region.

Lammy alleged the Od Yosef Chai yeshiva, located in the Yitzhar settlement, “is known to promote violence against non-Jewish people.”

Hashomer Yosh provides volunteers for outposts in the region, including Meitarim, founded by Yinon Levy, sanctioned by the UK in February.

Torat Lechima is a registered Israeli charity that provides funding for settler outposts.

The organizations were added to the list because they are alleged to have “supported actions that undermine the rights of Palestinians.”

Lammy said, “Today’s measures target three settler outposts and four organizations that have supported, incited, and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank (Judea and Samaria).”

Lammy explained that the UK was imposing the sanctions in October to coincide with the olive harvest when there is alleged to be an increase in violence in Judea and Samaria.

The Foreign Minister strongly criticized Israel’s government and said it “must crack down on settler violence and stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land.”

He also gave a warning that if the government didn’t crack down on settlements, Israel would continue to face international sanctions.

The British government has issued sanctions against individuals and organizations in Judea and Samaria three times so far this year; the other sanctions were announced in February and May.