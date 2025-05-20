British Prime Minister ‘horrified’ by IDF campaign in Gaza

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the European Political Community summit in Tirana, Albania, May 16, 2025. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls Israel’s expanded ground campaign in Gaza intolerable, demands immediate end to the war and massive increase in the flow of humanitarian aid.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The United Kingdom blasted Israel’s expanded ground campaign in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, calling the operation “utterly intolerable,” while hinting the Britain may take punitive steps in response.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, focusing on new trade agreements.

Starmer opened his comments, however, with sharp criticism of Israel’s ongoing war on the Hamas terror organization, which he called “horrific.”

“I’d like to say something about the horrific situation in Gaza, where the level of suffering – innocent children being bombed again – is utterly intolerable,” Starmer said.

The prime minister referenced a joint declaration issued by his government, alongside those of France and Canada, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and hinting at sanctions on Israel should the fighting continue.

“Over the weekend we coordinated our response with our allies, as set out in my statement with President Macron and Prime Minister Carney last night.”

“I want to put on record today that we’re horrified by the escalation from Israel.”

Along with his call for an immediate truce between Israel and Hamas, Starmer demanded Israel halt expansion of Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria, and pressed Jerusalem to “massively scale up” the flow of aid into Gaza.

“We repeat our demand for a ceasefire as the only way to free the hostages. We repeat our opposition to settlements in the West Bank. And we repeat our demand to massively scale up humanitarian assistance into Gaza.”

While Israel lifted the blockade on the Gaza Strip on Monday, enabling 20 United Nations aid trucks to enter the coastal enclave, with roughly 100 permitted in on Tuesday, Starmer said the move was “utterly inadequate.”

“The recent announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza… is totally and utterly inadequate. So we must coordinate our response, because this war has gone on far too long. We cannot allow the people of Gaza to starve. The foreign secretary will come to the House shortly to set out our response.”

The British premier’s comments came shortly after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot castigated Israel’s campaign in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the war, a massive increase in the flow of aid, and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“The situation is unbearable because the blind violence and the blocking of humanitarian aid by the Israeli government have turned Gaza into a death camp, not to say a cemetery,” Barrot said.

Barrot added that France plans to back a Dutch petition to the European Union Foreign Affairs Council which seeks to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement.