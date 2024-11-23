IRGC takes responsibility for abducting Chabad rabbi in UAE

The IRGC indicated that Rabbi Kogan was abducted as retaliation for Israeli strikes in Iran.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian terror group the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the abduction of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad rabbi in Abu Dhabi, UAE. .

Rabbi Kogan, who has been missing for several days, was reportedly being followed by Iranian intelligence.

The IRGC released a statement on social media that said, “As part of the first stage of Operation “Ensuring Truth 3,” and in fulfillment of their promise in response to Zionist aggression on Iranian lands and violations of Iranian sovereignty, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards have declared full responsibility for the abduction of the Israeli extremist Rabbi Tzvi Kogan.”

The statement continued, “They warn that any Zionist action against Iranian sovereignty will be met with a severe response.”

The incident is being investigated by the Mossad and United Arab Emirates intelligence agencies.

Rabbi Kogan is an assistant to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, Chief Rabbi of the United Arab Emirates.

Rabbi Kogan and Rabbi Duchman were in Israel until Tuesday, when they met with Yossi Shelley, the next Israeli ambassador to the UAE.

According to intelligence reports, Rabbi Kogan was followed by three Uzbeks who were hired by Iran and followed him from where he was working in Abu Dhabi’s kosher supermarket.

It is believed the Uzbeks fled to Turkey, and Kogan’s car was found a half-an-hour’s drive away from Dubai.

A source close to the Emirati authorities told Channel 12, “The disappearance of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan has sparked widespread shock and anger, coming after several years without any significant security incidents or nationalist unrest. The government is working to resolve the mystery and deliver positive news. Senior religious leaders, along with government officials, are collaborating to verify the details of the incident and bring clarity.”

According to i24 News, Rabbi Kogan’s wife reported his disappearance to security authorities after he failed to show up to several meetings.

Rabbi Kogan is married to the niece of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg who was murdered along with his wife Rivka in Mumbai by Pakistani terrorists 16 years ago.

It was reported that Rabbi Kogan’s vehicle received a speeding ticket in Oman, but the authorities in Oman and the UAE did not take action after this suspicious event.

According to According to Bhol, there is likely video footage of the kidnapping because of the multitude of security cameras in the UAE.

Kogan’s older brother, Rabbi Reuven Kogan, is brother-in-law to Rabbi Levi Duchman, head Chabad-Lubavitch emissary in Dubai.

On Saturday evening the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office released a statement: “Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad emissary residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been missing since Thursday afternoon (November 21, 2024),” the PMO wrote.

The statement continued, “Following his disappearance and based on information suggesting a possible terror incident, a thorough investigation has been initiated in the country.”

“Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working relentlessly out of concern for the safety and well-being of Zvi Kogan,” the PMO continued.

The Prime Minister’s Office also highlighted that the National Security Council had previously issued a Level 3 travel warning (moderate threat) for the United Arab Emirates, urging against non-essential travel and recommending increased precautions for those currently in the country.

Kogan’s family told Channel 12 they had not heard from since Wednesday night.

According to Israeli intelligence, there is some indication that Rabbi Kogan may have been monitored by Iran shortly before and up to the time of his disappearance.