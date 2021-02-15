CNN’s Jake Tapper mocks Trump lawyer over religion

CNN anchor slammed for mocking Trump lawyer David Schoen’s Sabbath observance.

By World Israel News Staff

CNN Washington news anchor Jake Tapper fired a mocking tweet Friday at a Jewish lawyer representing former president Donald Trump, insinuating that David Schoen was violating Jewish law for defending Trump.

“Trump attorney David Schoen has left the Senate to observe the Sabbath. At synagogue tomorrow, he will hear the reading from the Torah of: Mishpatim – Rules,” Tapper tweeted, referring with the weekly bible reading in synagogues. Mishpatim is in the Book of Exodus.

“Exodus 21:1-24:18 includes: ‘You shall not spread a false report. You shall not join hands with a wicked man to be a malicious witness. You shall not fall in with the many to do evil, nor shall you bear witness in a lawsuit, siding with the many, so as to pervert justice,'” Tapper tweeted, using a standard English translation of the biblical Hebrew.

Tapper, who is also Jewish, appeared to be mocking Schoen, insinuating that the lawyer was violating the Torah by representing the former president at the Senate impeachment trial.

Joel Petlin, an Orthodox Jew who is Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District that is home to several ultra-Orthodox schools, noted that Tapper made the tweets as the sSabbath was starting, in violation of the Torah.

“Jake Tapper posted two tweets on the Jewish Sabbath to insult an Orthodox Jewish attorney because he didn’t like his client,” Petlin tweeted. “Using biblical verses to score political points to attack David Schoen isn’t clever, it’s beyond reprehensible. Shame on you Jake.”

Tapper was blasted by other social media users who slammed the CNN reporter for making an issue out of Schoen’s religion.

“One holier than thou Jewish, Jake the snake, Tapper calls out Trump’s (also Jewish) lawyer for what? I thought religion was also one of those 1st Amendment, Bill of Rights, issues! What do you care Tapper what David Schoen’s religious practice is?” tweeted Daniel F. Baranowski.

“Jake Tapper isn’t going to like it when he has to answer to God for mocking David Schoen,” tweeted Tina Summers.

“This is disgraceful. Jake Tapper is lecturing an Orthodox Jew on Judaism – implying that it’s somehow a violation of Jewish law to defend Trump. Tapper, a Jew, uses Judaism to score political points,” tweeted Dan Fined.