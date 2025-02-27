Congress backs Iranian movement to overthrow Supreme Leader Khamenei

Congress’s push for an Iranian revolution comes as President Trump restarted his ‘maximum pressure’ sanctions campaign against the regime.

By Jewish Breaking News

Congress rarely witnesses true bipartisanship these days, yet 151 lawmakers have crossed party lines to introduce a resolution supporting an Iranian resistance movement’s fight to overthrow Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Introduced Wednesday ahead of a congressional hearing titled “The Future of Iran,” the resolution backs the Iranian people’s stated desire for a “democratic, secular and non-nuclear “Islamic Republic through regime change.

At the center of Congress’s push stands Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a leading opposition group known to Iranians as MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq).

For decades, the NCRI has positioned itself as the primary alternative to Iran’s tyrannical government.

Rajavi advocates for a 10-point plan to bring democracy and human rights to Iran. She calls for installing the NCRI as a provisional government for six months to establish elections and a constituent assembly.

Her plan has already gained support from 4,000 parliamentarians worldwide, according to Fox News.

“The developments of the past year have left no doubt that the source of terrorism and warmongering in the Middle East region is the theocratic Islamic Republic of Iran,” the resolution reads.

“The efforts of Western countries over the past 45 years to change the behavior of this regime have failed, and the ultimate solution to ending the Iranian regime’s threats is the establishment of a secular, democratic, and pluralistic republic by the Iranian people and resistance.”

Led by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), the resolution condemns Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s brutal human rights record, noting that roughly 500 prisoners have been executed after just four months in office.

Reports indicate many were labeled as “political prisoners” without due process, and at least 17 women were among those executed.

The United Nations has demanded Pezeshkian cease his cruel execution campaign, which Rajavi says continues a pattern of institutional violence that has claimed approximately 120,000 lives over four decades.

Human rights monitors have also documented a disturbing rise in extreme punishments during his tenure, including a significant increase in hand amputations and other severe corporal penalties.

Congress’s push for an Iranian revolution comes as President Trump restarted his “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against the regime.

He has long touted that had he remained in office after the 2020 election, Iran would not have become the terror powerhouse that led to the deadly October 7 massacre against Israel by its proxy Hamas.