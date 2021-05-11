Congressional ‘Jihad Squad’ slammed for supporting Jerusalem terror

“Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress,” said Rep. Greene.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

“The Squad,” made of of several progressive Democrats in Congress, lashed out at Israel on social media Monday over the recent violence in Jerusalem, drawing fire from some supporters of the Jewish State.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) referred to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as the “Jihad Squad” in a Monday tweet.

“The Jihad Squad @IlhanMN @RashidaTlaib @AOC doesn’t think Israel has the right to defend itself from terrorists Hamas when they fire rockets into Israel. They also support terrorists Antifa/BLM who attack Americans,” said Greene.

“Members who support terrorism don’t belong in Congress,” she said.

The Jihad Squad@IlhanMN @RashidaTlaib @AOC

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Gilad Erdan accused Tlaib of encouraging terrorism.

In response to one of Tlaib’s tweets, Erdan said, “Your words encourage terror groups such as Hamas to fire rockets into civilian populations and carry out attacks against Jews.”

“Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have prayed freely at their holy sites, including in Jerusalem, over the month of Ramadan because Israel believes in freedom of religion and Israeli security forces work hard to enable all groups to pray in peace,” said Erdan.

“In contrast, some so-called Muslim ‘worshipers’ are curtailing freedom of worship for thousands of Jews who want to celebrate Jerusalem Day, one of the most important days on our calendar marking the reunification of our sacred and holy city,” he said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley also weighed in, tweeting, “It is a shame that some on the left are pushing misinformation and anti-Israel propaganda that stokes the flames.”

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman tweeted that Tlaib was “way off on the facts” concerning the situation in Israel.

“Unlike you, I have never prayed on the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, because Israel limits prayer there to Muslims – no Jewish or Christian prayer is allowed. Israel bends over backwards to secure Muslim worship at Muslim holy sites,” Friedman said.

Tlaib had accused Israel of wrongly attacking worshippers at the Al Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount, tweeting, “I was 7 years old when I first prayed at the Al Aqsa with my sity. It’s a sacred site for Muslims. This is equivalent to attacking the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians, or the Temple Mount for Jews.”

“Israel attacks it during Ramadan. Where’s the outrage @POTUS?” she said.

Omar tweeted Monday, “Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism.”

Ocasio-Cortez accused Israel of “forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence.”

“It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians,” she tweeted.

New “Squad” member and Black Lives Matter activist Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) tweeted Monday, “As someone who has been brutalized by police, I continue to stand in strong solidarity with Palestinians rising up against military, police, and state violence.”

“Congress must stop funding human rights abuses by the Israeli military,” she said.