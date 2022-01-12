‘Crazy decision’: Injured IDF soldier choppered to hospital alongside terrorist

The IDF soldier who was wounded in the car-ramming attack in Samaria last night was rushed to the hospital in the same military chopper as the terrorist who injured him, and criticism of the decision soon followed.

By Zevi Pilzer, World Israel News

A combat soldier of the IDF’s “Givati” brigade was moderately injured in a car-ramming attack that took place last night (Tuesday) in the Halamish junction in Samaria. The Palestinian terrorist, who was wounded in the incident as well, was apprehended by Israeli security forces after attempting to flee the scene.

The injured soldier was evacuated to the “Hadassah Ein Kerem” hospital in Jerusalem by a military helicopter of the IDF’s “669” commando unit. Beside him, in the same chopper, lay none other than the terrorist who injured him.

The decision to evacuate the soldier and the terrorist alongside each other has received much backlash on social media.

“Whoever made this crazy and immoral decision must resign and go home immediately”, said MK Bezalel Smotrich, head of the ‘Religious Zionism’ party. “It is a complete abdication of a moral compass.”

Additionally, an eyewitness said that an IDF paramedic who arrived at the scene started treating the terrorist alone. “When we called her to come and take care of the soldier, she refused and said that she’s on the terrorist and not leaving him”, he said.

Head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Ganz, commented on the terror attack and said: “For a while now the Arab terror is lifting its dangerous head, and the Israeli government is not controlling it. I send my best recovery wishes to the injured and strengthen the hands of all IDF soldiers and commanders.”