Danon urges UN not to repeat mistakes made in previous Lebanon ceasefire agreement

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon wrote a letter to the UN Security Council urging them not to repeat past mistakes by allowing Hezbollah to violate the ceasefire agreement.

Danon called on the UNSC to monitor the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which previously failed to enforce the ceasefire in Lebanon and permitted Hezbollah to commit multiple violations.

Danon wrote, “Israel alerted this esteemed Council for years on the severe breaches of Resolution 1701 and the ensuing risks posed to regional security” long before October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing missiles into Israel.

He continued, “Israel has sounded the alarm bells in consistent letters and briefings, alerting that Hezbollah is building a massive military infrastructure south of the Litani River and beyond, that advanced weapon systems are being smuggled from Iran into Lebanon in flagrant breach of UNSCR 1701, but unfortunately, no action was taken.”

Danon noted that the consequence of ignoring Israel’s warnings was that “22,000 rockets, over 1,500 anti-tank missiles, and over 700 drones were fired by Hezbollah at Israeli communities throughout the war, forcing over 63,000 Israeli civilians to evacuate their homes for more than a year, up till today.”

Danon demanded that the UNSC ensure that UNIFIL “work in a much more robust and effective way to implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the recent ceasefire understandings… to insist that all terrorist infrastructure present in Lebanon is removed, and to make sure any attempt to smuggle arms to Hezbollah is thwarted.”

He concluded, “Israel will not compromise on the security of its citizens. We will not return to the years before October 8, 2023, and we will not tolerate Hezbollah’s violations of the ceasefire agreement.”

Captured Hezbollah terrorists taken to Israel for questioning told interrogators that the Iran-backed terror group paid peacekeepers to use UNIFIL positions in southern Lebanon.

The report added that the terrorists also admitted that Hezbollah took control of the force’s security cameras.