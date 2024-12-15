Does Syrian rebel leader envision a ‘Greater Syria’ that includes Israel?

Al-Julani said the IDF’s ground incursions into Syria ‘threaten unjustified escalation in the region.’

By World Israel News Staff

Although Syrian rebel leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani has made conciliatory remarks about not wanting conflict with neighboring countries, including Israel, there is some

indication that he is envisioning “a Greater Syria,” according to Israel HaYom columnist Dr. Yehuda Balanga.

Balanga believes that al-Julani may be aiming for a “Greater Syria” that includes Lebanon, Jordan and Israel.

His peaceful talk may just be an attempt to put his Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham group in a positive light as it grabs the spotlight.

Some of al-Julani’s statements have given hope that the new Syrian government may seek good relations with Israel.

Regarding Israel, al-Julani said the current situation “does not allow for entering new conflicts. The priority at this stage is reconstruction and stability, not getting dragged into conflicts that could lead to further destruction.”

The world may be prepared to see Al-Julani, formerly a member of ISIS and Al-Qaeda with a $10 million US bounty on his head, as a reformed “man of peace.”

However, al-Julani has made other statements taking a less charitable view of Israel.

He said that Israel’s claims about Syria “no longer justify its recent violations” and the IDF’s ground incursions into Syria “threaten unjustified escalation in the region.”

Al-Julani criticized the Israeli “aggression” and claimed it violated the 1974 ceasefire agreement.

He called for “firm and immediate measures” to get Israel out of Syria, which implies that Syria would be in conflict with Israel if the IDF does not withdraw from its positions and continues to target Syria’s military infrastructure.

Does al-Julani’s group really think that “Greater Syria” will one day rule its neighbors including Israel?

No one can be sure, but hearing Syrian rebels screaming that their next stop is Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem may be a sign of troubling times to come.