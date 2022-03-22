‘Doors are opening’: MKs visit world’s largest Muslim country for first time

Indonesia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and has often been hostile towards the Jewish state.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Members of Knesset Avi Dichter and Nira Shpak made history when they participated Monday in the 144th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) conference in Bali, the first time MKs visited Indonesia, a country with which Israel has no diplomatic relations.

Israeli flags were displayed in the halls of the IPU conference, which is attended by 197 countries from around the world, including Arab countries.

The IPU is an international organization of national parliaments. Its primary purpose is to promote democratic governance, accountability, and cooperation among its members

At the conference, Avi Dichter was elected deputy chairman of the High-Level Advisory Group on Countering Terrorism and Violent Extremism, only five months after he was elected to serve on the committee.

During the conference, an emergency resolution on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, respecting international law, the Charter of the United Nations and territorial integrity, was passed.

Submitted by the delegation of New Zealand, the emergency resolution received a large majority of the votes cast in a system based on criteria including country population, number of delegates present and gender inclusion.

Dichter stated Monday that “we have smashed another glass ceiling. We are forging ties with many delegations, including Arab countries. It is increasingly easier for us to convey Israeli messages, also on political and security issues.”

Shpak added that “doors are opening and collaborations are being created, and all this in Bali, Indonesia.”