Trump blamed for midterm defeats, ‘time for him to move on’

By World Israel News Staff

Orthodox Jewish activist and former New York State assemblyman Dov Hikind took former President Donald Trump to task Wednesday, blaming him for the Republican Party’s poor showing in a number of key races across the country Tuesday.

Speaking with Fox News Wednesday, Hikind, a registered Democrat who has often backed conservatives, expressed his disappointment after Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin was defeated in the New York State gubernatorial race by Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul – despite at least one poll showing Zeldin with a narrow lead.

Hikind reaffirmed the importance of rising crime rates – an issue that became the focus of Zeldin’s campaign – while lamenting that Republican candidates across the country appeared to perform below expectations in the midterm elections.

“There is no question that the issue of crime is front and center for the governor,” Hikind told Fox News.

A former supporter of Donald Trump, Hikind said the ex-president was to blame for Democratic victories in what many had expected to be a ‘Red Wave’ election night.

“We were all disappointed looking at the bigger picture. What happened? There were supposed to be great victories all over the country. The problem – I don’t think there is any question in my mind – that hurt Republicans all over, is Donald Trump.”

Hikind called on Trump to abandon his 2024 presidential aspirations and endorse Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who easily defeated former Florida Governor Charlie Crist, a Republican-turned-Democrat now serving in Congress, 59.4% to 40.0%.

“I would say to the former president, whom I supported and who did great things during his term, ‘Move on. Move on.’”

“I mean, a couple of days before the election, he tells the country he has a major announcement. Donald Trump, it wasn’t about you, it was about the candidates who were running, and you took away from them. There is no question that he hurt candidates all over the country.

“I would say to Donald Trump: ‘On November 15th you’re going to make a major announcement? I would advise you, and I have great respect for you and things you accomplished…announce to the country that DeSantis is the one that we should support so that we can win the White House in 2024’.

“Donald Trump, you had your opportunity, you hurt your party that you love, your country, in this election. So Donald Trump, move on.”

“It is time to be honest. If we want to move on and have great victories in this country… we need that change.”