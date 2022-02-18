Iron Dome activated as drone from Lebanon lands in Israel, sirens blare

An Iron Dome anti-missile battery stationed on the Golan Heights, northern Israel. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Iron Dome failed to shoot down the drone, which returned to Lebanese airspace, the IDF stated.

By World Israel News Staff

An unmanned aircraft from Lebanon penetrated Israeli territory Friday at noon, followed by two Code Red sirens sounded throughout the Upper Galilee.

The IDF launched an Iron Dome defense missile, but whether the aircraft was intercepted or fell is unclear.

“Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area. No special instructions for civilians in the area have been issued,” the IDF said in a statement.

However, the interceptor missiles failed to shoot down the drone, which returned to Lebanese airspace, the Israeli military said.

The IDF is investigating the incident. There were no injuries.

Meanwhile, a full return to routine in the north has been announced.

It was the third such incident in the past 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened Israel, saying his terror group has the technological know-how to create precision drones without Iran’s help.

On Thursday, the IDF shot down an unmanned aircraft belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization after it crossed the border with Lebanon, Israel Hayom reported.

Later in the day, the IDF downed a Hamas UAV that flew over the border with Gaza and crashed after being shot down.