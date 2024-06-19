Dua Lipa says criticizing Israel is ‘for the greater good’ after accusing Jewish state of ‘genocide’

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Pop singer Dua Lipa addressed the backlash she has received for condemning Israel’s ongoing war targeting Hamas terrorists controlling the Gaza Strip, shortly after she described the Jewish state’s military operations as “Israeli genocide.”

The “Illusion” singer, 28, said in an interview for the latest issue of Radio Times magazine that she believes making political statements, such as being critical of Israel’s military actions, is “for the greater good.”

“When I speak about things that are political, I double-, triple-check myself to be, ‘OK, this is about something that is way bigger than me, and it’s necessary — and that’s the only reason I’m posting it.’ That is my only solace in doing that,” the Grammy winner told the publication.

“It’s always going to be met with a backlash and other people’s opinions, so it’s a big decision. I balance it out, because ultimately I feel it’s for the greater good, so I’m willing to [take that hit].”

Lipa has been a longtime critic of Israel and an advocate for Palestinians. She has made false accusations about Israel repeatedly over the years and condemned the Israeli military campaign that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel.

She also joined numerous celebrities in signing an open letter to US President Joe Biden calling for an immediate ceasefire, and urging for “an end to the bombing of Gaza and the safe release of hostages.”

In late May, the singer accused Israel of committing “genocide” in a post on her Instagram Story that was viewed by her 88 million followers.

She reposted a graphic from the group Artists4Ceasefire along with “#AllEyesonRafah,” which draws attention to Israel’s military actions in the Palestinian city, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Lipa wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, “Burning children alive can never be justified. The whole world is mobilizing to stop the Israeli genocide. Please show your solidarity with Gaza.”

Lipa was born in London to Albanian parents from Kosovo who fled the civil war in former Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. Her family moved back to an independent Kosovo when Lipa was 11, but at the age of 15 she returned to London to pursue a career in the music industry.

The “Dance The Night” singer told Radio Times that speaking up about political issues is “a natural inclination” for her because of her roots.

“Given my background and heritage, and that my very existence is somewhat political — it’s not something that is out of the ordinary for me to be feeling close to,” she said.