Elon Musk counters antisemitism accusation with Hebrew Bible verse

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person and owner of Tesla and the X platform, responded to a defense of him by Michael Eisenberg of Aleph, a Tel Aviv-based VC firm, with a verse from the Hebrew Bible.

Eisenberg posted on X an extensive refutation of the claims that Elon Musk is antisemitic, or is enabling anti-Jewish bias on his X platform.

In response, the multi-billionaire posted in Hebrew the verse from Proverbs 16:16: Gaining wisdom is better than obtaining gold, insight is better than silver.”

קנה חכמה מה טוב מחרוץ וקנות בינה נבחר מכסף. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2023

On November 16, Musk responded with “You have spoken the actual truth” in response to a tweet that many considered racist and antisemitic.

What followed were a series of posts by Musk attacking the Anti-Defamation League starting with “I am deeply offended by the ADL’s messaging and any other groups that push de-facto white racism or anti-Asian racism or racism of any kind.”

After accusations of antisemitism mounted against Musk and advertisers threatened to flee the platform, Musk traveled to Israel and met with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and President Isaac Herzog talked to the parents of hostages still in Gaza, and visited the southern towns ravaged by the October 7th massacre.

Musk was even invited by Hamas to the Gaza Strip to survey the effects of the IDF’s bombing of the area.

Although he said publicly that he regrets liking the problematic tweet, Musk hurled expletives at companies that threatened to pull their advertising because of it.

Several Jewish conservatives, including Ben Shapiro, have argued that Elon Musk is not antisemitic and that his tweets were misinterpreted or blown out of proportion.

If antisemitism is the issue, as they claim, then other platforms are much worse, so that cannot be the real reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2023

On Sunday, Musk posted on X criticism that X seems to carry criticism for enabling antisemitic discourse, when there are many other platforms, such as TikTok and YouTube, that also deserve blame for turning a blind eye to antisemitism.