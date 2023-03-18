Elon Musk: Trump will win by a ‘landslide’ in 2024 if he’s indicted

Trump said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday and that his supporters should “protest” to “take our nation back.”

By World Israel News Staff

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday predicted that former President Donald Trump will be re-elected in a “landslide victory” if he is indicted next week.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday over allegations he paid adult film star Stormy Daniels hush money ahead of the election in 2016 over an affair she claims they had.

The former president added that his supporters should “protest” to “take our nation back.”

If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

“NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!,” Trump wrote.

Trump ally Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed Mr Musk’s sentiment on Saturday.

“If the Manhattan DA indicts President Trump, he will ultimately win even bigger than he is already going to win,” she tweeted.

“It’s ALL FOR POLITICS! This is what they do in communists countries to destroy their political opponents! Republicans in Congress MUST subpoena these communists and END this!”

Trump opponent former Rep. Adam Kinzinger retorted: “You break the law, you go to jail. Whomp whomp marj.”

Author Scott Adams also shared Musk’s sentiment.

“If they handcuff Trump, he is your next president,” he said.

A spokesperson for Trump emphasized that there was no date set of an indictment.

“There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice Dept. and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch-Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!” the spokesperson said in a statement.