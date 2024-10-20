Entrepreneur offers $100,000 reward to Gazans for hostage info

Former SodaStream CEO offers to personally pay Gazans who provide intelligence leading to the rescue of living hostages.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli entrepreneur has pledged to personally pay a $100,000 reward in cash or Bitcoin to Gazans who provide information leading to the recovery of living Israeli hostages still held in the Strip.

Daniel Birnbuam, the former CEO of SodaStream, released a video including Arabic subtitles offering a financial incentive to Gazans who could assist in locating captives.

“This year was a terrible year. It’s time to wrap things up and move on. A few days ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered free passage and immunity to anyone who delivers an Israeli prisoner to Israel,” Birnbaum said in the video.

“I would like to add to that a financial reward. Anyone who delivers from Gaza a living Israeli prisoner will receive $100,000…don’t wait. This offer is valid is offer until Wednesday, midnight, October 24th,” he continued.

Birnbaum then provided a phone number, which he said Gazans can reach either via WhatsApp or Telegram. He promised that the identities of those who contact the hotline will be kept private, and that he will “make the appropriate arrangements” to ensure their safe passage out of the Strip.

“Don’t wait. It’s time to take control of your life, to build a future for yourself, for your family, and for your community. Do it today,” he added.

In an interview on Sunday morning, Birnbaum clarified that he is working “shoulder to shoulder” with Israel’s security apparatus.

The hotline has “already been flooded with 50 messages,” Birnbaum told the Morning News with Niv Raskin. “Of course, some of them are fake, but they are all being seriously examined by intelligence services.”

Birnbaum stressed that his offer marks “the first time that cash has been on the table for the release of the hostages.”

He said he hoped that the financial reward would provide a push to motivate Gazans to disclose intelligence that could save hostages’ lives.

“It’s time to try something new,” he said.