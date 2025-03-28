Erdoğan’s relentless campaign shapes public perception of the U.S., Israel as top threats

State-controlled media and an extensive propaganda apparatus work relentlessly to spread false narratives, emphasize negative portrayals of these countries and suppress their positive contributions to global politics.

By Abdullah Bozkurt, Middle East Forum

A recent poll highlights the extent of damage inflicted on Turkish public perception by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which has systematically fueled anti-US and anti-Israel sentiment to consolidate power, distract from domestic crises and justify repressive policies.

A survey conducted earlier this month by the ASAL Araştırma ve Danışmanlık polling company found that 84 percent of Turks view Israel as an enemy, followed by 75 percent who feel the same about the United States, while only 7 percent and 14 percent, respectively, see these nations as friendly, with the remainder expressing no opinion.

These figures reveal the profound impact of Erdogan’s decade-long anti-US and anti-Israel campaigns, which his government has actively promoted, with the president himself leading the charge through frequent baseless accusations against both countries.

The peak of this campaign against Israel came when Erdogan labeled it a national security threat, claiming — without evidence — that it seeks to invade and annex Turkish territory, while similarly accusing the US of plotting against Turkey by establishing military bases in Greece and deploying naval assets in the eastern Mediterranean as part of an alleged strategy to encircle and contain the country.

The US has also been accused of orchestrating a 2016 military coup attempt, which was, in reality, a false flag operation engineered by Turkish intelligence to solidify Erdogan’s grip on power and criminalize legitimate opposition groups.

Erdogan’s rhetoric is often echoed by other government officials, while Turkish media, now largely under government control after a sweeping crackdown on independent journalism and the seizure of hundreds of outlets, amplifies these messages to a wider audience.

Beyond the US, Erdogan’s strong influence has shaped Turkish perceptions of other Western countries.

Over half of Turkish respondents view Germany and France as adversaries, with only a quarter considering France friendly and around one-third having a positive view of Germany. Nearly half also regard Britain, Greece and Russia as enemies, while about a third see them as allies.

It is clear that the xenophobic remarks, constant bashing and public diatribes from Erdogan and his officials against various countries have deeply affected Turks’ perceptions of the global landscape, with the US and Israel bearing the brunt of the damage.

In stark contrast Syria — led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, the head of the terror-designated Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and a long-time asset of Turkey’s intelligence agency MIT — was viewed as a friendly nation by 52 percent of Turks, while only 35 percent considered it an adversary.

This shift reflects the influence of Turkish media’s favorable coverage of al-Sharaa, along with positive remarks from Erdogan and other officials about HTS taking control of governance in Damascus.

The negative outlook towards Turkey’s allies and partners is not coincidental but the result of a deliberate strategy by the Erdogan government. The regime intentionally portrays certain countries as imperialist aggressors and threats to national sovereignty, creating a narrative that aligns with its political goals.

State-controlled media and an extensive propaganda apparatus work relentlessly to spread false narratives, emphasize negative portrayals of these countries and suppress their positive contributions to global politics.

What’s more, Turkish officials frequently invoke historic grievances to fuel public resentment.

This strategy also serves as a convenient distraction from Turkey’s domestic challenges, such as soaring inflation and rising unemployment, which have left millions struggling to make ends meet.

By redirecting public frustration toward external “enemies,” the government avoids accountability and creates a scapegoat for its economic and financial mismanagement, rampant corruption, nepotism and partisanship in governance.

Moreover, by creating imaginary enemies abroad, it sets the stage for portraying legitimate social and democratic demands as foreign-backed conspiracies aimed at undermining Turkey.

This strategy weakens political opposition by branding critics as agents of foreign powers. Journalists, activists and dissidents are often accused of working for the CIA, Mossad or other foreign intelligence agencies without any evidence, effectively silencing influential voices both within Turkey and abroad.

Erdogan firmly believes that demonizing the US and Israel justifies his oppressive policies aimed at opposition groups while providing a pretext for mass surveillance and censorship under the guise of protecting Turkey’s national sovereignty.

When the US or the European Union criticizes Turkey for human rights violations, Erdogan’s government quickly dismisses these concerns as self-serving and hypocritical.

Turkish officials counter by pointing to issues in Western countries, such as racial tensions, xenophobia and Islamophobia, to deflect from their own human rights record.

Furthermore, Erdogan strategically increases anti-US and anti-Israel sentiment during election campaigns, using these narratives to consolidate his base and prevent voter defections. The intensification of rhetoric against the US, Israel and Europe during election periods is no coincidence; it serves to rally public support and reinforce his political dominance.

The ASAL poll underscores the long-term impact of Erdogan’s deliberate strategy in shaping public perception. After 23 years in power, his government has deeply entrenched hostility toward the US and Israel in the collective psyche of Turkey’s 85 million citizens.

Given the opposition’s ongoing struggles — marked by government repression, internal divisions and a lack of unified strategy — this manufactured hostility is unlikely to fade any time soon.