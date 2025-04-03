Ex-hostage prays at Lubavitcher Rebbe’s grave for those still in captivity

Sasha Troufanov and Sapir Cohen (r.) pray at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York, Wednesday, April 2, 2025 (Chabad Lubavitch/Instagram)

Sasha Troufanov, who was released in February, went with his partner, Sapir Cohen, also a former hostage.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov prayed Wednesday at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York for the freedom of the 59 abductees still in captivity.

Some 24 of those left of the 251 Hamas and other terrorists originally kidnapped during their invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023, when they also brutally massacred 1,200 people, are still believed to be alive.

Troufanov came to the gravesite with his partner, Sapir Cohen, who had been abducted along with him from Kibbutz Nir Oz but was freed in the first exchange of female and underage hostages for Palestinian security prisoners, a temporary ceasefire and humanitarian aid, seven weeks into the war.

Together with senior members of the Hassidic group, they had first visited the late Rebbe’s home in Brooklyn, which also acts as Chabad Lubavitch headquarters.

Troufanov and Cohen were allowed into the late leader’s study, considered a holy place by his followers as Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson would learn Torah there many hours a day.

Troufanov, who has drawn closer to religion after his captivity, put on tefillin there and the pair prayed before going on to tour other Chabad sites, including the grave.

Tens of thousands of people visit the Rebbe’s burial site every year to ask for his intervention in heaven on their behalf.

The 29-year-old Russian Israeli put on tefillin and prayed for the first time in his life a day after he was freed, to give thanks for his freedom.

He was helped by Chabad Rabbi Berel Lazar, the chief rabbi of Russia who is in self-exile in Israel as he opposes Russia’s war in Ukraine and would have been in danger of arrest by the Putin regime if he had stayed home.

Lazar’s son, Rabbi Levi Lazar, accompanied Troufanov during his visit to Brooklyn.

Troufanov spent his entire captivity alone, almost all of it in tunnels under Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, where he was sometimes left chained in the dark.

He had been shot in both legs and brutally beaten during his capture, and his mother Yelena considered it a miracle that he could walk on his own when he was released, considering that he had received no medical attention from his captors.

He was also starved and abused both physically and mentally for 498 days.

Cohen reported after their initial reunion that he had not believed that he would come out of Gaza alive and told her that he had prayed that she would find another man to love.