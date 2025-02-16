Freed hostage puts on tefillin for the first time

A day after being returned to Israel, ex-hostage Alexandre ‘Sasha’ Troufanov celebrates his release by donning tefillin for the first time in his life.

By World Israel News Staff

A Russian-Israeli man who was freed from captivity in the Gaza Strip over the weekend celebrated his release Sunday with a traditional Jewish prayer and ritual, less than 24 hours after his return to Israel.

On Saturday, 29-year-old Alexandre “Sasha” Troufanov was returned to Israel as part of the first phase of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

After 498 days in captivity, Troufanov was transferred along with two other captives to the International Red Cross before being handed over to the Israeli military, which flew him via helicopter into Israeli territory for a medical examination.

A day later, Troufanov marked his return home by donning tefillin (phylacteries worn during prayers) and reciting the “Shema Yisrael” prayer in Hebrew.

Marking the first time ever in his life he has donned tefillin, Troufanov was guided during the prayers by Rabbi Berel Lazar of Moscow.

Two days earlier, Troufanov’s mother issued a public request, urging Israelis to light Shabbat candles and to pray for her son’s safe return home.

“Pray and ask for all our captives to come home safely and for peace, tranquility, and security in Israel and for the Jewish people,” she said.

Troufanov’s mother, Yelena Trufanov, his grandmother Irena Tati, and his girlfriend, Sapir Cohen, were also abducted by Hamas terrorist who stormed Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th, 2023.

His father, Vitali, was murdered during the attack.

Both Yelena and Irena – dual Russian-Israeli citizens – were released by Hamas and returned to Israel on November 29th, 2023, in a gesture by the terror group to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cohen was released that month as part of the first hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.